Tributes Pour In For Dr APJ Abdul Kalam On His Birth Anniversary

Former cricketers Mohammad Kaif and Virender Sehwag were among those who shared touching tributes for Dr APJ Abdul Kalam

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: October 15, 2019 16:20 IST
A pic shared by Mohammad Kaif on the birth anniversary of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam


India is remembering former president and visionary scientist Dr APJ Abdul Kalam on his 88th birth anniversary. Fondly called the "Missile Man" of India, Dr Kalam was an aerospace scientist credited for India's civilian space programme and military missile systems. He served as the President of India between 2002 to 2007, and was widely referred to as the people's President. Dr Kalam, however, identified himself first as a teacher and then anything else. In his honour, his birthday is celebrated as World Students' Day every year.

Today, on his 88th birth anniversary, tributes have poured in for Dr APJ Abdul Kalam on social media.

Former cricketer Mohammad Kaif shared a lovely picture of Dr Kalam where he is seen bottle-feeding a deer. "Tributes to an absolute inspiration and a role model, Dr #APJAbdulKalam on his birth anniversary," wrote Mohammad Kaif.

Anand Mahindra, chairman of Mahindra Group, posted a photo tribute for the respected leader.

Former cricketer Virender Sehwag hailed Dr APJ Kalam as "one of the greatest Indians" on Twitter.

The official Twitter accounts of Ahmedabad Police and Kerala Tourism also paid tributes to Dr Kalam.

Dr Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam was born on October 15, 1931, at Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu. He was awarded the Bharat Ratna - the country's highest civilian award - in 1997.

