Remembering APJ Abdul Kalam And His Vision For Teachers In India

India remembers the ex-President and visionary scientist APJ Abdul Kalam today, on his 4th Death Anniversary. A recollection of APJ Abdul Kalam's legacy is incomplete without a mention of his role as a teacher. Dr. Kalam was dedicated to teaching and identified himself first as a teacher and then as anything else. His demise while delivering a lecture at IIM Shillong was only fitting to his dedication towards teaching.

In the President's Address at the presentation of National Award to Teachers in 2004, he highlighted the need to recognize the efforts of a teacher and identified them as the backbone of any country. In his address he said that education is a process which leads to creativity.

He said, "The creativity is indeed the result of the education process and the environment of the school and above all the teachers' capability igniting the minds of the students. The essence of it can be seen in the following verses: Learning gives creativity, Creativity leads to thinking, Thinking provides knowledge, Knowledge makes you great."

About the aims of a teacher, he said, "The aim of the teacher should be to build character, human values enhance the learning capacity of children through technology and build the confidence among children to be innovative and creative which in turn will make them competitive to face the future."

Dr. Kalam envisioned a strong and self-reliant India and counted upon the teachers to prepare a future generation that could think independently and find solution to problems our country faced.

In the President's Address at the presentation of National Award to Teachers in 2006, he said, "Teachers have to realize that they are the builders of the society. The society can be built only when the students are made proficient in their subjects. In addition they have to provide a vision for life to the students and also inculcate the fundamentals of values which he should practice in the years to come."

