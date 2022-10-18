Anti-Terror Raids On Gangsters, Drug Smugglers Across States

The raids were conducted in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi-NCR region.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday conducted raids at multiple locations in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi-NCR region to dismantle and disrupt the emerging nexus between terrorists, gangsters, drug smugglers, and traffickers based in India and abroad.

On October 14, the NIA had conducted searches at multiple locations including Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir in connection with a drone delivery case. According to the NIA, no detentions in the matter have been made so far.

In the past nine months, security forces have observed the illegal entry of 191 drones into Indian territory from Pakistan, raising major concerns in terms of internal security in the country.

The Centre recently shared the input from the security forces deployed at the India-Pakistan border to maintain such illegal attempts from the Pakistan side.

On Monday, the Border Security Forces shot down a drone that entered India through Punjab's Amritsar sector from the Pakistan side.

