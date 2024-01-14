Pollution Curbs Back In Delhi As Air Quality Dips To 'Severe' Category

A strict ban on construction and demolition activities has been implemented.

The Centre today mandated the enforcement of anti-pollution measures classified under Stage-III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi-NCR with immediate effect with immediate effect.

The Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB) Sub-Committee on Clean Air and Sustainable Mobility has determined the necessity of invoking an 8-point action plan in alignment with Stage-III of GRAP across the entire National Capital Region to curb the further deterioration of air quality.

The restrictions imposed under GRAP Stage-III puts a stop to operations in stone crushers and all mining and related activities in the NCR. Additionally, a strict ban on construction and demolition activities has been implemented throughout the region, albeit with certain exemptions for specific project categories.

CAQM Sub-Committee for operationalization of GRAP called on an emergency meeting today morning in view of sudden deterioration of air quality of Delhi-NCR from last evening.

The State governments in the NCR and the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) have been directed to impose rigorous restrictions on the use of BS III petrol and BS IV diesel Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) with four wheels.

This measure will be enforced in Delhi and the districts of Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Gautam Budh Nagar.

The objective is to reduce vehicular emissions, a significant contributor to air pollution. The Air Quality Index (AQI) across Delhi dipped into the 'severe' category today as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) amid the cold weather conditions.