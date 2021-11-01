Anti-Drugs Officer To Meet Caste Panel Official, Submit Caste Documents

Sameer Wankhede will meet Caste Panel Official at the NCSC office in New Delhi.

Sameer Wankhede, the Narcotics Control Bureau's Mumbai zonal head, will meet National Commission for Scheduled Castes chairperson Vijay Sampla in New Delhi on Monday to present his original caste documents to prove that he is a Dalit, sources said.

Mr Wankhede will meet Mr Sampla at the NCSC office in New Delhi at around 12 pm, sources said.

Mr Wankhede is leading the probe in the cruise drugs case in which actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested.

The NCB has ordered a vigilance inquiry into the allegations made by a witness in the case of an extortion bid of Rs 25 crore by some agency officials, including Wankhede, and others for letting off Khan.

Manharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik has levelled a series of allegations against Mr Wankhede.

Among other things, he has accused the officer of forging his caste certificate and other documents to secure a job as IRS officer under the SC quota after clearing the UPSC examination.

Mr Malik claimed that Mr Wankhede is a Muslim by birth, although the latter has denied it

On Sunday, Arun Halder, vice chairman of the NCSC had come out in Mr Wankhede's support, saying the officer is doing good work and making his department proud, but a minister has launched a personal attack against him and his family members.

