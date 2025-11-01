Sameer Wankhede, In Reply To Delhi High Court, Lists 4 Similarities With <i>Ba***ds</i> Character

IRS officer Sameer Wankhede has submitted his reply to the Delhi High Court in a defamation case filed against Shah Rukh Khan's company, Red Chillies.

Wankhede filed the suit alleging damage to his image through Red Chillies's show, The Ba***ds Of Bollywood. According to him, there are four clear similarities between him and the NCB officer portrayed on the show:

Sameer Wankhede Mentioned Four Similarities Between Him And The Police Officer Character On Ba***ds Of Bollywood

Physical similarity: The character bears a striking resemblance to his facial and physical features. Working style and mannerisms: The character's speech, mannerisms, and mannerisms are similar to Wankhede's. High-profile arrest: The character arrests an influential person in the film industry who is directly linked to Aryan Khan's arrest. Mockery of the National Motto: Most seriously, the character repeatedly uses the phrase "Satyameva Jayate." Wankhede explained that this is the same phrase he frequently used while speaking to the media during the investigation into the Aryan Khan case. Wankhede said that using this national motto in a derogatory manner cannot be considered a mockery or a joke at all.

Sameer Wankhede Says Claims Of The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Being Fictional Are False

Wankhede said that Aryan Khan himself had admitted in an interview that the series was "inspired by some real events." This statement itself proves that Red Chillies's claim of The Ba***ds Of Bollwyood being "completely fictional" is false.

Wankhede asserted that the defamatory material and its tone clearly demonstrate that its purpose is not to tell an artistic story, but rather to exact personal and institutional vendetta and damage his reputation.

Attack on Family and Allegations of "Thin Skin"

Wankhede stated that as a result of this defamation, not only he but also his wife and sister are constantly receiving offensive and vulgar messages from people.

He rejected Red Chillies' accusation that he is a "thin-skinned" official. He stated that a government official cannot be expected to silently endure baseless defamation due to his public position. This is a demand to protect the fundamental constitutional rights of him and his family.

