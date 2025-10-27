Shashi Tharoor Gushes Over Aryan Khan In <i>Ba***ds Of Bollywood</i> Review: "Sharp Writing, Flawless Direction"

When politician Shashi Tharoor makes headlines, it is often because of his sophisticated vocabulary and witty remarks, but this time, the politician has turned into a critic for Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds Of Bollywood.

Tharoor was suffering from a cold and cough; hence, he stayed at home and cancelled all his engagements. Much like all of us, the politician also decided to switch on Netflix and chill while recovering from the symptoms.

He wrote, "My staff and my sister, @smitatharoor, persuaded me to turn my eyes away from the computer part of the time towards a @NetflixIndia series, and it's one of the best things I have ever treated myself to: absolute #OTT GOLD!"

Politician Shahi Tharoor Finds Aryan Khan's Bads Of Bollywood "Genius, Often Hilarious"

"Just finished watching Aryan Khan's directorial debut, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, and I'm left grasping for words of praise," the politician wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).

I've been battling a cold & cough and cancelled engagements for two days. My staff and my sister, @smitatharoor, persuaded me to turn my eyes away from the computer part of the time towards a @NetflixIndia series, and it's one of the best things I have ever treated myself to:… pic.twitter.com/xRUHv8ERTB — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) October 26, 2025

Speaking further about the show, he shared, "It takes time to grow on you, but then you're irresistibly hooked! The writing is sharp, the direction is fearless, and the sheer audacity of this satire is just what Bollywood needed."

"A genius, often hilarious, sometimes moving, and always unflinching look beyond the glamour, sending up every cinematic cliche with razor-like wit - and a series of insider jokes that let the audience into the act & behind the scenes," the politician noted.

He found the seven episodes compelling and said that they were they marked the "arrival of a true storytelling powerhouse". The politician wrote, "Take a bow, Aryan Khan-you've delivered a masterpiece: The Ba***dsOfBollywood is brilliant!"

Mentioning Shah Rukh Khan, Tharoor said, "From one father to another, let me say: you must be so proud!!" He called the series a must-watch.

Sidharth Basu Agrees With Shashi Tharoor

Sidharth Basu, content creator, curator, and consultant, said on X that he agreed with Shashi Tharoor's review of Bads of Bollywood.

"The B*ds of Bollywood is a smart, satirical, full-throttle work that's both meta & masala. A superbly crafted, world-class debut, streets ahead of anything in its league. A laugh-out-loud, not a dull moment, binge-worthy watch," he wrote.

He also mentioned, "Aryan has arrived with swag and style."

The Ba***ds Of Bollwyood, written and directed by Aryan Khan, is available on Netflix. Have you watched it yet?

