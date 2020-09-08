Rhea Chakraborty Questioned By Anti-Drugs Agency For 3rd Day

Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Actor Rhea Chakraborty has been under intense media glare for weeks.

Actor Rhea Chakraborty will be questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau for the third consecutive day as part of an investigation into an alleged drug abuse angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

According to sources, Ms Chakraborty made an emotional declaration, "Whatever I did, I did for Sushant", during her questioning by the Narcotics Control Bureau on Monday.

The 28-year-old actress, who has been interrogated for several hours over the last two days, was also confronted with her brother Showik Chakraborty. He was arrested last week after the anti-narcotics agency claimed it had evidence linking him and Samuel Miranda (Mr Rajput's house manager) to the purchase of marijuana.

NCB sources said the actor firmly denied all charges of consumption of drugs during her questioning yesterday. The source also said, however, that she was evasive on certain questions.

Ms Chakraborty told NDTV in August that she had never consumed drugs but did try and stop Mr Rajput from doing so. She has also repeatedly said she expressed concern for his mental and physical health.

After weeks of being under intense media glare over allegation of mental harassment and taking crores from the actor's account, Ms Chakraborty, who has denied all charges, has filed a complaint against Mr Rajput's sisters, Meetu Singh and Priyanka Singh.

She has accused them of medicating Mr Rajput using a "bogus medical prescription" to enable him to access anxiety medication that cannot legally be prescribed on WhatsApp.

The Mumbai Police has registered a case of abetment to suicide against two of Sushant Rajput's sisters and others, based on this complaint.

"(Sushant Singh Rajput) died merely five days after obtaining the prescription in which he was unlawfully prescribed psychotropic substances," Rhea Chakraborty said in her complaint on Monday.