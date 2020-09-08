Rhea Chakraborty Accuses Sushant Rajput's Sisters Of Role In Suicide

A day after actor Rhea Chakraborty accused Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters of making "bogus medical prescription" to enable him to access anxiety medication that cannot legally be prescribed on WhatsApp, Mumbai Police has registered a case of abetment to suicide against two of Mr Rajput's sisters and others.

The case has been transferred to the CBI for further investigation in accordance with orders of the Supreme Court, Mumbai Police said.

An offence was registered against Mr Rajput's sisters Priyanka Singh and Meetu Singh, Dr Tarun Kumar of Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and others, an official said.

"Rhea Chakraborty has set the criminal law in motion by filing her complaint with Bandra police station. The cocktail of illegally administered medicines and drugs may have lead to SSR's suicide on June14, 2020. His sisters need to be answerable to the investigators and God," Ms Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde said today.

Rhea Chakraborty's complaint alleged that the forged prescription depicted Sushant Singh Rajput as being at a Delhi Out Patient Department when in fact he was in Mumbai.

"(Sushant Singh Rajput) died merely five days after obtaining the prescription in which he was unlawfully prescribed psychotropic substances," Rhea Chakraborty, Mr Rajput's girlfriend, said in her complaint on Monday.

"It is imperative that the actions of Priyanka Singh, Dr Tarun Kumar and others be investigated and that it be determined as to how they came to provide the deceased with such a bogus and unlawful prescription," she said.

The complaint is based on WhatsApp texts between the actor and his sister from June 8, six days before he was found dead in his Mumbai apartment.

From the chat, it appears that Priyanka Singh asked Sushant Singh Rajput to take Librium for a week, Nexito every day and Lonazep for "whenever there is anxiety attack".

All three are prescribed for depression and anxiety. Priyanka Singh also appears to tell her brother that she can help him connect with the "best doctor in Mumbai, all confidential".

A prescription that she WhatsApped her brother appeared "forged and fabricated" and the drugs cannot be prescribed electronically, Rhea Chakraborty alleged.

Rhea Chakraborty, who left Sushant Singh Rajput's apartment the same day, claims the actor showed her the messages. She says she tried to dissuade him from taking medication not prescribed by his doctors, but Sushant Singh Rajput "insisted" on only taking medicines "his sister was prescribing him".

Sushant Singh Rajput's family's lawyer Vikas Singh rebutted Ms Chakraborty's charge saying there was "no criminality" involved. He said the complaint was her attempt to keep the Mumbai Police's jurisdiction alive in the case after the Supreme Court asked the CBI to take over the entire investigation.

Ms Chakraborty appeared before the Narcotics Control Bureau for the third straight day as part of an investigation into an alleged drug abuse angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.