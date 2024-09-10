Another Chance To Nitish Kumar? What Tejashwi Yadav Told NDTV

NDTV spoke to Tejashwi Yadav in an exclusive interview

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has been reduced to the state government's mask, and a handful of BJP leaders are running the government from behind him, Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav told NDTV in an exclusive interview. "The Chief Minister has nothing now. He is just a mask now. A handful of people from the BJP are running the government," he said.

With a year to go for the Bihar Assembly polls, Mr Yadav ruled out any possibility of another tie-up with the Nitish Kumar-led JDU, a former ally known for repeated flip-flops across the political aisle. "There is no point (of a tie-up). We have given him several opportunities. We didn't go to him. He came here. He folded hands before my mother (former CM Rabri Devi). He publicly apologised in Vidhan Sabha. And then he left. Nitish Kumar ji likes no one except himself," he said.

The past two decades have been a series of flip-flops by Nitish Kumar. Following the 2015 Bihar polls, when JDU and Tejashi Yadav's RJD scripted a stunning win, Mr Kumar took over as Chief Minister with Mr Yadav as deputy. Two years later, he switched allies and tied up with the BJP, retaining his Chief Minister seat. 2022 saw another switch and Mr Kumar ditched the BJP to return to an alliance with RJD. This January, another flip-flop saw him go back to the NDA camp.

Asked how he is a better alternative than Nitish Kumar, "The people will decide that. I have worked, (fulfilled) whatever responsibility I got, even if for a short duration. I want the people of Bihar to give us an opportunity for five years and we will show what we can do. Be it unemployment, poverty, we want Bihar to be counted among progressive states. And a lot can be done even with limited resources."

"I have been Deputy Chief Minister, I know the system, I have seen how the government functions. If we get an opportunity, Bihar will definitely change. We are young, modern and we have to make a new Bihar. We have to take everyone along. If people give us a chance, we will take Bihar forward."

The 34-year-old politician has been leading the RJD, founded by his father and political stalwart Lalu Prasad Yadav. Over the years, as the veteran has taken a back seat due to health issues, Tejashwi Yadav has created his own political identity and led the party to electoral successes.

Mr Yadav also responded to the barbs of election strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor, whose party Jan Suraaj organised a march across Bihar and is planning to make an electoral debut next year. Mr Kishor has scoffed at Mr Yadav's development plank. "A 9th fail is showing the way to Bihar's development. He doesn't know the difference between GDP and GDP growth and he will tell how Bihar will improve?" he has said.

"People are talking ever since I came (to politics). Let them talk. I don't want to react. I have said the truth about myself, what is the problem? This issue has been raised multiple times, but I won the people's trust. For the past two elections in Bihar, RJD has been emerging as the single largest party. So I don't want to reply to anyone. The people are the masters, I want to listen to them, remain among them and take Bihar forward," Mr Yadav said.