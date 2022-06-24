Another Shiv Sena MLA, Dilip Lande, Joins Rebel Eknath Shinde In Assam

Eknath Shinde has claimed that his faction is the "real Shiv Sena".

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena suffered yet another setback as one more party MLA has joined the camp of rebel legislators headed by minister Eknath Shinde in Assam.

A video of MLA Dilip Lande entering the luxury hotel in Guwahati, where the party rebels have been camping for the past few days, was shared by Mr Shinde's office on Friday.

🔴#MaharashtraPoliticalCrisis | Shiv Sena MLA Dilip Lande reaches Radisson Blu hotel in Guwahati, where other rebel MLAs have been staying. pic.twitter.com/R9Hr8JBcgn — NDTV (@ndtv) June 24, 2022

The move of Mr Lande, who represents Chandivali Assembly constituency in Mumbai, takes the number of Sena MLAs in the rebel camp to 38. However, Mr Shinde has claimed the support of 40 out of the total 55 Shiv Sena MLAs and 12 independents.

Mr Shinde, who has claimed that his faction is the "real Shiv Sena", has sent letters carrying signatures of 37 MLAs to state Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and the legislature secretary to inform them about his appointment as the legislature party leader and that of Bharat Gogawale as the party's chief whip.

The personnel at Mr Shinde's office in Mumbai said they have not been informed as to when Mr Shinde and other rebels will return to Mumbai.

