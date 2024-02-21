Another MP From Jagan Reddy's Party Quits, Likely To Join Rival TDP

He met Telugu Dasam Party (TDP) President Chandrababu Naidu

Another Member of Parliament from Andhra Pradesh's ruling party, YSRCP has quit. Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, commonly known as VPR, was elected to the Rajya Sabha on a YSRCP ticket and has sent his resignation letter to Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy.

Mr Reddy is a businessman who was elected as an MP in 2018 and completes his 6-year term. He was to contest from the Nellore Lok Sabha seat but was reportedly unhappy that the party selected candidates for assembly seats within his parliament constituency, without consulting him.

VPR met former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Dasam Party (TDP) President Chandrababu Naidu and he will likely contest as a TDP candidate from the Nellore parliament seat.

Already, TDP leaders from Nellore gathered at his residence to express support.

Just four days ago, the mining baron donated a 23.6-foot tall golden chariot worth Rs 11 crore to the Srisailam temple. His wife Prashanti Reddy holds a post with the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam and is likely to resign.

Already three YSRCP MPs have quit the party. YSRCP MLA from Mangalagiri, Alla Ramakrishna Reddy, who quit two months ago, returned to the party yesterday. The MLA met YSRCP chief, Jagan Mohan Reddy, and rejoined the party. He had left the party and joined Congress, last month.

Alka Ramakrishna Reddy had defeated Nara Lokesh from Mangalagiri in 2019 and has vowed to fight to again defeat him, this time with a BC candidate pitched against him.

Today, three YSRCP candidates - Y V Subba Reddy, G Babu Rao and M Raghunadha Reddy- were elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Andhra Pradesh, according to an official release.