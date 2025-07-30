Jagan Mohan Reddy Plans Mobile App, Seen As An Answer To Nara Lokesh's Red Book

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced that his party is set to launch a new mobile application next week to document and digitally store instances of alleged harassment and injustice faced by YSRCP workers and the general public at the hands of current government officials.

The announcement was made during a Political Advisory Committee (PAC) meeting on Tuesday, where Jagan Reddy detailed the functionality and intent behind the upcoming app. He said the application would allow individuals to register complaints, provide detailed accounts of incidents, name the officials involved, and upload supporting evidence such as photos or documents.

"If anyone across the state faces harassment from any official, they can go to the app, which will prompt them to explain how they were wronged," Jagan Reddy explained to party members.

"Complainants can detail who harassed them and how, and they will also have the option to upload supporting evidence. Once submitted, the complaint will be securely stored in the YSRCP Digital Library server."

Jagan Reddy made it clear that this "Digital Library" is being built with a long-term vision. He said when the YSRCP returns to power, these digital records would be meticulously reviewed, and those responsible for alleged injustices would be held accountable.

"The moment our government comes to power, we will open this digital library and ensure that those responsible are held accountable under the law," Jagan Reddy asserted, delivering a strong warning to officials currently serving. "Those responsible will be brought to justice with interest. No one will be spared. We will show cinema. What you sow, you shall reap," he said.

This initiative could be seen as a direct counter to the "Red Book" strategy employed by TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh during his party's time in opposition, where he publicly noted down names of officials and political figures allegedly involved in harassing TDP leaders and cadres.

Upon coming to power in June 2024, Lokesh reportedly began implementing his "Red Book" constitution, with several officials and YSRCP leaders facing consequences.

Jagan's mobile app is being seen YSRCP's answer to Nara Lokesh's Red Book.