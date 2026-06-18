Another DMK Ally To Join TVK Alliance? Vaiko-Vijay Meet Triggers Buzz

Is DMK about to lose another ally to chief minister Joseph Vijay's TVK-led alliance? Fresh political speculation has erupted in the state on whether the Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK), a long-time ally of the DMK, is preparing to move closer to the ruling alliance.

The buzz gained momentum after MDMK General Secretary Vaiko met Chief Minister and TVK president Joseph Vijay. The meeting comes days after Vaiko's son and MDMK MP Durai Vaiko's meeting with the Chief Minister, further strengthening speculation of a possible political realignment.

The MDMK had contested the 2026 Assembly election as part of the DMK-led alliance and won two seats on the DMK's Rising Sun symbol. However, the party's decision to abstain during the trust vote faced by the minority TVK government was seen as a sign of the party keeping its options open.

A key MDMK General Council meeting scheduled later this month is expected to deliberate on the party's future political course, making it a closely watched event in Tamil Nadu politics.

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The speculation gains significance because several former DMK allies have already aligned with the minority TVK government. The Congress, VCK and IUML are now part of the ruling arrangement and share power in the government, while the CPI and CPM are extending outside support to the Vijay-led administration.

Despite the growing political chatter, Vaiko has maintained that "only the General Council can decide". The meeting with Vijay, he said, was focused on public issues, particularly concerns over the possible return of Vedanta-linked copper operations in Thoothukudi.

Speaking after the meeting, Vaiko said he urged the Chief Minister not to permit what he described as an attempt by Vedanta to re-enter Thoothukudi through a proposed green copper manufacturing project. The Sterlite Copper plant in the district was shut down in 2018 following allegations of environmental pollution and widespread public protests.

The issue remains politically sensitive in Tamil Nadu, especially after 13 people were killed in police firing on anti-Sterlite protesters in Thoothukudi in May 2018.

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Vedanta has not issued any statement on Vaiko's claims regarding a proposed green copper project in Thoothukudi.

Whether the Vaiko-Vijay meetings signal a broader political understanding or are limited to issue-based discussions may become clearer after the MDMK's forthcoming party meeting. For now, the developments have added another layer of intrigue to Tamil Nadu's rapidly evolving political landscape.