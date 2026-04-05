Annamalai Back As NDA Campaigner In Tamil Nadu After Months Out Of Spotlight

Former Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai has announced his return to active campaigning for the NDA ahead of the April Assembly elections, after months of maintaining a notably low profile. His statement followed a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Chennai on Saturday, signalling a renewed role for the firebrand leader in the state's electoral battle.

Dismissing speculation over being denied a ticket, Annamalai clarified that he had not sought to contest the polls. "This election, my role is to campaign for candidates across Tamil Nadu," he said, adding that the party had tasked him with canvassing support for BJP and NDA candidates across the state.

His absence from the BJP's candidate list had sparked intense speculation: from claims of being sidelined by the party to suggestions that he had chosen to step back. The announcement now attempts to put those questions to rest, while underlining a strategic recalibration within the party.

Annamalai's political journey has been nothing short of meteoric. A former IPS officer who entered politics in 2020, he quickly rose through the ranks, replacing L Murugan as state BJP chief in 2021 after the latter was inducted into the Union Cabinet. Seen as a clean and assertive face, Annamalai brought energy to a relatively marginal BJP unit in the Dravidian heartland.

Known for his sharp attacks on the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), his aggressive style, yatras and media presence made him one of the most visible opposition voices in Tamil Nadu. His "DMK Files", which alleged corruption against the ruling party, grabbed headlines ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, though the DMK strongly denied the charges.

However, his confrontational stance extended beyond rivals. His criticism of AIADMK icons such as C N Annadurai and J Jayalalithaa strained ties with the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, eventually leading to a break in the alliance ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Both parties suffered electoral setbacks, failing to win seats as the DMK-led alliance swept the polls. Speculation at the time suggested the BJP leadership was disappointed, as they had expected Annamalai to significantly improve the party's performance in the state.

The political equations shifted again ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, with the AIADMK and BJP reviving their alliance. Sources indicate that AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami had insisted on a leadership change in the BJP as a precondition: a move that led to Annamalai being replaced by Nainar Nagendran as state president.

The leadership reshuffle is also seen through the lens of caste dynamics. Nagendran is expected to consolidate support among the Thevar community in southern districts, while Palaniswami retains influence in the Gounder belt of western Tamil Nadu, a region where Annamalai himself hails from and was seen as a potential rival to EPS.

Notably, neither Annamalai nor many of his close supporters feature in the BJP's candidate list, underscoring the shift in strategy under the new leadership.

With the BJP contesting 27 seats as part of the alliance, Annamalai now faces a crucial test to translate his personal popularity and campaign energy into votes for the NDA. For the BJP, still seeking to expand its limited footprint in Tamil Nadu, his role as a star campaigner could prove pivotal in shaping the alliance's prospects in a state long dominated by Dravidian majors.

(With inputs from Ansu Davey)