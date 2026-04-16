PM Modi's Kanyakumari Push: BJP Eyes Breakthrough in Coastal Battleground

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a high-profile roadshow in Nagercoil on Wednesday, signalling the BJP's aggressive push in Kanyakumari - one of the few regions in Tamil Nadu where the party has a relatively stronger foothold.

The southern coastal district presents a unique electoral challenge. While the BJP has been steadily expanding, the Indian National Congress continues to retain significant influence. Adding complexity is the district's sizeable fisherfolk population, largely Roman Catholic Christians, making identity and community outreach a key campaign factor.

Seat-sharing within the NDA reflects the stakes. The BJP, which has revived ties with the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, is contesting 27 seats across Tamil Nadu, including four of the six seats in Kanyakumari, leaving two to its ally.AIADMK. Among the high-profile candidates is Vijayadharani, a former Congress MLA who switched to the BJP and is contesting from Vilavancode. Sitting BJP MLA M R Gandhi is seeking re-election from Nagercoil, while senior AIADMK leader Thalavai Sundaram is also in the fray.

For PM Modi, the roadshow is aimed at energising cadre and expanding the BJP's footprint in a district where electoral arithmetic remains delicate. In the 2021 Assembly polls, the BJP and AIADMK managed to win just one seat each, while the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam secured one and the Congress emerged dominant with three.

Despite a broader five-cornered contest across Tamil Nadu, the core battle here is increasingly triangular. Actor-turned-politician Vijay and his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam have added a new dimension. Vijay's appeal among Christian voters - particularly within the fisherfolk, including the influential Fernando community - could disrupt traditional voting patterns.

Historically, the DMK-led alliance has enjoyed strong backing from Christian and Muslim voters. This election, however, is witnessing an intense contest for that support base, with all major players recalibrating their outreach strategies.

Fishermen's welfare has emerged as a central campaign theme. Parties across the spectrum have promised increased allowances during fishing ban periods and higher fuel subsidies. Vijay's TVK has gone a step further, pledging targeted housing schemes for fishing communities.

PM Modi's roadshow also saw the presence of AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami, for whom this election is being seen as a crucial test after a string of electoral setbacks. BJP's Tamil Nadu unit president Nainar Nagendran, contesting from Sattur, also joined the campaign.

With shifting alliances, new entrants, and a battle for key community votes, Kanyakumari is shaping up as one of Tamil Nadu's most closely watched electoral theatres - where every vote could tilt the balance.