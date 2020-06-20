Anil Vij, In Hospital With Fractured Thigh Bone, Returns Home

Haryana Minister Anil Vij had fractured his thigh bone after slipping in the bathroom (File)

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij was on Friday discharged from a private hospital in Mohali where he underwent a surgery after he fractured a thigh bone last week.

Anil Vij, who is also the health minister, has been advised complete rest for some days.

A number of BJP workers were present at his Ambala Cantonment residence to welcome the 67-year-old leader.

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi telephoned mr Vij and enquired about his well-being.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had twice visited the hospital to enquire about his health.

The minister fractured his left thigh bone on June 9 when he slipped in the bathroom of his home while taking a bath. A day later, he underwent a surgery at the hospital.

This was the second such incident involving Anil Vij in the recent past. A few months ago, the minister had slipped in the bathroom and sustained minor injuries to his chest.

