Anil Vij, Bhupinder Hooda's Banter In Haryana Assembly Sparks Laughter

Haryana minister Anil Vij and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda indulged in a friendly banter that included the BJP veteran breaking into a song, sparking bursts of laughter in the Haryana Assembly on Wednesday.

During the exchange towards the end of the day's proceedings, Mr Vij sang in a satirical tone, pointing towards former chief minister Hooda, "'Humne unko bhi chup-chup ke jaate dekha un galiyon mein...'".

As some bills were being passed, Mr Hooda stood up and, referring to a one, told Mr Vij, "You will not understand this." "'Tere jaise nahi samajh sakte (people like you wont understand)'," he said, sparking laughter in the House.

However, seven-time legislator Mr Vij quickly responded, saying, "Samajh toh mujhe sab aa gaya, mein gane ke madhyam se batana chahta hu (I have fully understood but I want to say this through a song)'." Mr Vij then broke into a song, "'Humne unko bhi chup-chup ke'..." "'Sab pata maine, sab jaanu main (I know everything, I understand everything)'," Mr Vij said in Haryanvi, pointing towards Mr Hooda, prompting another burst of laughter.

Mr Hooda then got up and said in a lighter vein, "When Vij will speak, we will put fingers in our ears."

Prior to the banter, Mr Vij -- who holds the energy, transport and the labour portfolios -- said opposition members were suspended from the assembly before passing bills during the Congress government headed by Mr Hooda.

He also claimed opposition members were not allowed to speak at that time.

"I have been an MLA for 25 years and seen many bills being passed. I have witnessed Bhupinder Singh Hooda's tenure as well and saw how bills were passed then... Back then, we were not even allowed to speak," Mr Vij said.

Recalling an incident during the Congress government's tenure, Mr Vij said, "Once, a bill was about to be introduced. The Congress knew I would get up to oppose it. But I decided to remain silent. I didn't stand up, I didn't speak. Still, they threw me out of the House!"

