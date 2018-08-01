Anil Kapoor's 'Fanney Khan' To Release On Friday, Top Court Rejects Plea

Anil Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-starrer "Fanney Khan" is slated to release in August 3.

Anil Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-starrer "Fanney Khan" will release this Friday, said the Supreme Court after it dismissed a petition by Hindi film producer Vashu Bhagnani.

Vashu Bhagnani had alleged that the film's distribution rights for India was given to his company and moved the Supreme Court on Monday against its release.

Vashu Bhagnani's company, Pooja Entertainment & Films Ltd, said that it owns the exclusive rights to distribute, exhibit and exploit the commercial and non-commercial theatrical rights for "Fanney Khan" throughout India and entered a deal with the co-producer of the film in December last year.

Mr Bhagnani said he paid Rs. 10 crore to the film's producers. However, the deal has not been honoured. He had earlier filed two separate petitions in the Delhi and Bombay High Courts and on July 19, the Delhi High Court instructed Mr Bhagnani to not interfere with the film's release.

"Fanney Khan" is directed by Atul Manjrekar and it also stars Rajkummar Rao. Filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra is also one of the film's producers.