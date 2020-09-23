Anil Deshmukh Says Ex-Armyman 'Attacked' By BJP MP Receiving Threat Calls

Anil Deshmukh had said Maharashtra will ensure justice is served to the ex-serviceman (File)

An ex-serviceman from Maharashtra's Jalgaon district, who was allegedly beaten up by BJP MP Unmesh Patil and his supporters, has been receiving threat calls, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Wednesday and asked the police to investigate the matter.

Anil Deshmukh took to Twitter to denounce the threat calls and said he has directed the Jalgaon Police to launch an investigation.

Mr Deshmukh had earlier said that Unmesh Patil, the-then MLA, and his supporters allegedly carried out a "life-threatening attack" on ex-serviceman Sonu Mahajan in 2016.

Sonu Mahajan had approached the police then, but they did not act as the BJP was in power in the state (2014-2019), alleged Anil Deshmukh, an NCP leader.

Later, Sonu Mahajan had approached the Bombay High Court, which ordered that an FIR be registered in connection with the alleged incident, the minister had said.

"The then BJP government could not give justice to former soldier Sonu Mahajan. He has been receiving threat calls after a probe was ordered into the (2016) incident. This matter is indecent and reprehensible. I have ordered Jalgaon police to inquire into the matter," Mr Deshmukh tweeted in Marathi.

Last week, Anil Deshmukh had said the state government will ensure justice is served to the ex-serviceman.