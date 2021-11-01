Maharashtra Ex Home Minister Appears For Questioning After Skipping Summons

Anil Deskhmukh had stepped down as Maharashtra Home Minister earlier this year. (File)

After skipping four summons, Maharashtra's former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh today arrived at the Enforcement Directorate office in Mumbai for questioning in a money laundering case against him.

Mr Deshmukh, who had stepped down earlier this year from his post amid row over the bribery allegations against him, was refused relief by the Bombay High Court on Friday as he appealed for the cancellation of the summons.

He was accused of corruption and extortion to the tune of Rs 100 crore by Mumbai's ex top cop Param Bir Singh.

In a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Param Bir Singh had accused Mr Deshmukh of interference and using the police to extort up to Rs 100 crore every month. He had written the letter days after being removed from his post over tardy progress in the Mukesh Ambani bomb scare matter under his watch.

Mr Deshmukh had said some "unforgivable" lapses had been revealed in the Mukesh Ambani security scare probe under the police chief.

Even as the NCP leader rubbished the allegations and threatened a defamation case, the claims triggered a huge political storm in the state amid calls for his resignation by the opposition leaders.

Now, the former top cop is also missing and a lookout notice has already been issued against him. He also faces allegations of extortion and several cases have been filed against him.

Four summons had been issued to Mr Deshmukh by the central probe agency but he had not appeared until now.

On Sunday, the CBI made the first arrest in the bribery case.