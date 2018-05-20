Angered By Air India Flight Delay, Man Stabs Himself With Pen

The passenger was taken to a hospital within the airport premises for treatment, and the flight later departed without him.
CommentsThe passenger was scheduled to board Air India's 2.30 AM Mumbai flight and since it got delayed for about three hours, he questioned the airline officials and it led to a verbal duel, airport sources said.
The man told the officials that he ran the risk of missing his connecting flight at Mumbai and in a seeming fit of rage, he took out a pen and punched his stomach causing mild bleeding.