Andhra Teen Dies After Stalker Sets Her On Fire For Turning Him Down

Raghavendra had been pursuing the victim for three years, but she refused

A 17-year-old has died in Andhra Pradesh's Nandyala district after a 21-year-old set her on fire because she had rejected his advances. The accused, Raghavendra, suffered 70 per cent burns in the fire he started, news agency PTI has reported. Police have taken him into custody.

According to the police, Raghavendra had been proposing to the victim for over three years, but she turned down his advances. The family, which lives in Kakinada district, sent her to her grandparents' home in Nandyala. But Raghavendra pursued her there.

Late on Monday night, Raghavendra reached the home of the victim's grandparents and knocked on the door of the room the girl was sleeping in. The moment she opened the door, he entered and locked the door from the inside. He then allegedly poured petrol on her and set her on fire. Raghavendra allegedly gagged her so that she could not scream for help.

"She was staying with her grandparents in Nandikotkuru. Around 4 am, there was some commotion, and he (Raghavendra) came out with severe burns. By then, the girl was completely burnt," a police officer told news agency PTI. Initially, Raghavendra claimed that it was an "accident". He later tried to escape, but local residents caught him and handed him over to the police. He is now undergoing treatment for severe burns.

Forensic teams visited the spot and collected samples. Police said they were investigating all aspects of the shocking incident. Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Anitha V has asked the police to form multiple teams to investigate this case. She has also spoken to Nandyal police chief Adhiraj Singh Rana over the phone and taken stock of the probe so far.