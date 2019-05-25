Election 2019

#ResultsWithNDTV

Sponsors

NDTVBusinessहिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoAppsTrainsArt
ResultsMPsStatesVotesSeatsPartiesHeavyweightsMapNOTAMore

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Stakes Claim To Form Government In Andhra Pradesh

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who reached Hyderabad by air from Vijayawada, met the Governor around 4.30 pm, official sources said.

All India | | Updated: May 25, 2019 17:33 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Stakes Claim To Form Government In Andhra Pradesh

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy scored a massive win in the Andhra Pradesh assembly elections (File)


Hyderabad: 

YSR Congress President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Saturday met the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Governor ESL Narasimhan and staked claim to form government in Andhra Pradesh.

Mr Reddy, who reached Hyderabad by air from Vijayawada, met the Governor around 4.30 pm, official sources said.

Earlier, he was unanimously elected leader of the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress (YSRC) Legislature Party at a meeting of newly elected assembly lawmakers of his party in Vijayawada.

Mr Reddy, who scored a massive win in the Andhra Pradesh assembly elections, would meet Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao after his meeting with the Governor, YSRC sources said.

In the 175-member assembly, YSRC won 151 seats, routing the ruling Telugu Desam Party led by N Chandrababu Naidu.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Andhra Pradesh Election Results 2019YS Jagan Mohan ReddyESL Narasimhan
................... Advertisement ...................

Results

Map

................... Advertisement ...................

Quick Links

Election ResultsSuratLive NewsElection Results 2019Election NewsWinning CandidatesWorld Cup 2019World Cup ScheduleRedmi K20AirtelCWC MeetingCongressRahul GandhiInd vs NzNDA MeetingMamata Banerjee