YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Stakes Claim To Form Government In Andhra Pradesh

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy scored a massive win in the Andhra Pradesh assembly elections (File)

YSR Congress President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Saturday met the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Governor ESL Narasimhan and staked claim to form government in Andhra Pradesh.

Mr Reddy, who reached Hyderabad by air from Vijayawada, met the Governor around 4.30 pm, official sources said.

Earlier, he was unanimously elected leader of the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress (YSRC) Legislature Party at a meeting of newly elected assembly lawmakers of his party in Vijayawada.

Mr Reddy, who scored a massive win in the Andhra Pradesh assembly elections, would meet Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao after his meeting with the Governor, YSRC sources said.

In the 175-member assembly, YSRC won 151 seats, routing the ruling Telugu Desam Party led by N Chandrababu Naidu.