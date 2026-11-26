A joint search by the Indian Coast Guard and Navy has been launched to trace seven fishermen from Subbampeta village in Kakinada district, whose boat lost contact near Odisha's Paradip coast amid cyclonic conditions, officials said.

The fishermen left Uppada on November 4 for a fishing trip towards Paradip. They reached Visakhapatnam harbour on November 10 to sell their catch and returned to sea the same day. Families remained in contact until November 14, when boat owner D. Simhadri spoke of turbulent sea conditions.

The vessel was last sighted near Paradip Port on November 18, while contact was lost on November 19.

Kakinada District Collector M.N. Harendhira Prasad said the administration alerted the Coast Guard after receiving information from families. “No further communication could be established with them either through mobile phones or the vessel's transponder,” he said.

Coast Guard units in Kakinada, Odisha and Chennai, along with the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre in Chennai, are coordinating the operation. Ships and helicopters are being used, with the Navy assisting.

Authorities have shared details with Bangladesh and Myanmar maritime agencies amid concerns that the boat may have drifted towards neighbouring waters.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu reviewed the response and directed officials to intensify the search and keep families informed.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan also spoke to the Collector, urging continued efforts with the Coast Guard, Navy and marine police.

Agriculture and Fisheries Minister K. Atchannaidu said the government had sought the Centre's assistance. Relatives told officials the boat carried about 1,500 litres of diesel and provisions for nearly 30 days, raising hopes that the crew may have been able to remain at sea.

The missing fishermen have been identified as Simhadri, Sorada Kondalrao, Gumpala Prakasu, Tirri Narayana, Sorada Chinna, Merugu Narayana and Kandala Ramu. Some political statements referred to six missing men, but district-level reports identify seven aboard the vessel.

Officials stressed that the search remains active. A separate group of seven fishermen rescued near Krishnapuram after an engine failure on November 23 are not the Subbampeta crew.

The Collector said operations would continue in coordination with agencies until the fishermen are traced.