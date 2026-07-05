6 Fishermen Missing After Boat Goes Off Grid At Sea In Visakhapatnam

The Indian Coast Guard, Marine Police and the Navy have launched a massive search operation to trace six fishermen who went missing earlier this week at sea near Vishakapatnam.

Patrol vehicles and helicopters have been deployed for the mission, days after the fishermen aboard a mechanised fishing boat allegedly ran into rough weather while returning to the harbour.

According to authorities, the boat, registered as IND-AP-MM-V5-83, left the Visakhapatnam Fishing Harbour at around 3 am on July 1 with seven fishermen on board. While starting their return journey after completing work, the weather took a sudden turn with strong winds, high waves and stormy sea conditions, making their journey difficult.

One fisherman has been reportedly rescued by a passing cruise ship, while search teams are continuing efforts to trace the remaining six.

Six of the missing fishermen belong to Mukkam village in Bhogapuram mandal of Vizianagaram district. The seventh fisherman is from Peda Nagamayya Palem in Bheemili mandal of Visakhapatnam district.

Family members said the fishermen called home on the afternoon of July 4, informing that they had started returning and expected to reach the harbour within about an hour. However, the boat never arrived. When repeated phone calls went unanswered and all the mobile phones were found switched off, worried relatives informed the authorities.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu reviewed the situation and directed officials to strengthen the rescue effort until all the missing fishermen are found.

Officials from the Coast Guard, Marine Police and Fisheries Department were informed about the incident by state authorities.

Authorities have appealed to nearby vessels to report any sign of the missing boat or crew.