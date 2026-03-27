IIM Visakhapatnam Opens Admissions For Executive MBA Programme, Check Details

IIM Visakhapatnam EMBA Admission 2026: The Indian Institute of Management, Visakhapatnam (IIM Visakhapatnam) has opened admissions for its Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA) programme, designed specifically for working professionals seeking to enhance leadership capabilities and enterprise-level strategic insight.

The programme equips participants with the skills needed to navigate complex business environments, integrate technology with strategic decision-making, and lead organisations through digital transformation. It combines core management fundamentals with advanced leadership training, focusing on critical thinking, emotional intelligence, judgement-driven decisions, and change management.

Participants engage in a comprehensive curriculum spanning Marketing, Economics, Finance & Accounting, Organisational Behaviour, Human Resources, Information Systems, Production & Operations, Strategy, and Entrepreneurship. The programme also emphasises data-driven decision-making, analytical rigour, and cross-functional perspectives, enabling professionals to translate insights into measurable business outcomes.

Professor Abhishek Srivastava, Chairperson of the EMBA programme at IIM Visakhapatnam, said, "The Executive MBA reflects our commitment to helping experienced professionals move into enterprise-wide leadership roles. The programme blends rigorous fundamentals with contemporary perspectives on strategy, technology, and sustainability. Through high-engagement online sessions and immersive campus modules, participants strengthen their leadership capabilities and learn to translate insights into practical impact."

The programme spans two years (six terms) and includes 740 hours of structured learning. The second year introduces project management, business ethics and law, five electives across three terms, and a capstone project. Electives cover areas such as entrepreneurship, strategy, information systems, communications, production & operations management, HRM, economics, marketing, decision sciences, and finance & accounting.

Learning is delivered via a state-of-the-art Interactive Learning (IL) platform under a Direct-to-Device (D2D) model, complemented by two five-day on-campus modules to foster networking and peer collaboration. Graduates earn an Executive MBA degree along with IIM Visakhapatnam Alumni status.

Admissions are based on a composite score from the Executive Management Aptitude Test (EMAT) and a personal interview, with exemptions for candidates holding valid CAT, GRE, or GMAT scores. Eligibility requires a bachelor's degree with minimum marks ranging from 40-50% depending on category, and at least three years of full-time professional or entrepreneurial experience at officer/executive level or higher.

Previous cohorts have drawn mid-to-senior level professionals from IT, banking, manufacturing, PSUs, real estate, marketing, EdTech, healthcare, and telecommunications, reflecting a diverse talent pool ready to expand their strategic and operational impact.