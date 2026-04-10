Google's Rs 1.35 Lakh Crore Data Centre Project In Andhra Pradesh To Begin April 28

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu will lay the foundation stone for Google's massive data centre project near Visakhapatnam on April 28, marking what is expected to be the biggest foreign investment ever made in India and in Andhra Pradesh.

The project, with an estimated investment of $15 billion (around Rs 1.35 lakh crore), will come up across 601 acres at three locations Adavivaram, Tarluvada and Rambilli near the coastal city of Visakhapatnam. The facility is expected to be fully operational by July 2028.

The Andhra Pradesh government has already allotted 601.4 acres of land for the three campuses. The largest site, spread over 266.6 acres, will come up at Tarluvada, while the others will be located at Adavivaram and Rambilli.

The proposed hub will have a total power capacity of 1 gigawatt, making it India's first 1-GW artificial intelligence and data centre hub and the largest such cluster in Asia. Officials say the project will support cloud services, artificial intelligence, digital storage and advanced computing. It will also include submarine cable connectivity and high-speed fibre networks linking Visakhapatnam to global digital infrastructure.

On October 14, 2025, the Andhra Pradesh government and Google signed an MoU in New Delhi regarding the satat centre, and this year in February, the State government approved and completed the land allotment of 601.4 acres to the global tech giant.

