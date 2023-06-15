Andhra Politician's Wife, Son, Auditor Kidnapped For Ransom, Rescued: Cops

Police first received information around 8 am today. (Representational)

The city police rescued Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha member M V V Satyanarayana's wife, son and auditor on Thursday within five hours after receiving tipoff they had been kidnapped by a gang.

Satyanarayana, an MP from the ruling YSRCP was in Hyderabad when the incident occured.

The three were abducted for ransom by a person identified as Kola Venkata Hemanth Kumar on Wednesday.

After receiving tipoff, the police swung into action and rescued all of them, Viskakhapatnam Police Commissioner Trivikram Varma told PTI today.

Police first received information around 8 AM today that the MP's auditor has been kidnapped.

Immediately, we set up check posts and based on information from the auditor's driver, we tracked the vehicle, said the Police Commissioner.

With the available information, police found that the abductors were moving in a car towards Padmanabham area and arrested them. The gang informed the police that they had dropped the trio on the highway.

The MP's wife, son and auditor had boarded a bus from the highway and reached their places, police said.

Mr Varma said by 12.30 PM they resuced the trio and also apprehended the two kidnappers while a search is on for the third accused.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)