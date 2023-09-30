Chandrababu Naidu's Son Gets Notice For Questioning In Amaravati Road Scam Case

Nara Lokesh is required to appear at the CID's Economic Offences Wing-II office.

The Andhra Pradesh Police served a notice to TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh in New Delhi on Saturday, summoning him to appear on October 4 for questioning in the Amaravati Inner Ring Road scam case.

The CID informed the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday that it would serve notice under Section 41 A of the CrPC for questioning.

"During the investigation of FIR/case in crime number 16/2022…it is revealed that there are reasonable grounds to question you to ascertain facts and circumstances from you, in relation to the present investigation. Hence, you are directed to appear before me on October 4 at 10 am," said the investigation officer in the notice.

Mr Lokesh, son of former Andhra Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, is required to appear at the CID's Economic Offences Wing-II office in Tadepalli.

CID officials met Mr Lokesh at the Delhi residence of Guntur Member of Lok Sabha Jayadev Galla, where the TDP general secretary is currently staying, said a statement from the party.

According to the TDP statement, Mr Lokesh confirmed to CID officials on WhatsApp that he received the notices.

Recently, the CID filed a memo in a court here naming Lokesh as accused number 14 (A-14) in the Amaravati Inner Ring Road Scam case.

The Inner Ring Road case pertains to manipulating the master plan of Amaravati capital city, alignment of inner ring road and the seed capital to allegedly offer undue enrichment to several companies during Mr Naidu's tenure as chief minister.

Mr Lokesh is currently camping in Delhi, holding discussions with legal experts to obtain relief for his father who is in judicial remand in the Rajamahendravaram central prison for his alleged role in the Skill Development Corporation scam case, according to TDP sources.

Mr Naidu was arrested on September 9, for allegedly misappropriating funds from the Skill Development Corporation, which resulted in a purported loss of over Rs 300 crore to the state exchequer.

