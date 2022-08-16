Amul, Mother Dairy Milk Prices To Rise By Rs 2 From Tomorrow

The new prices for Amul and Mother Dairy milk will be effective from Wednesday. (Representational)

Milks prices are set to increase with dairy brands Amul and Mother Dairy announcing a Rs 2 raise in its prices due to a rise in procurement and other input costs. The new prices for both the brands will be effective from Wednesday, the companies said.

For 500 ml, Amul Gold will now cost Rs 31, Amul Taaza Rs 25, and Amul Shakti Rs 28 in Ahmedabad and Saurashtra markets, said Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, the parent firm of Amul dairy brand.

Mother Dairy said its price revision will be applicable for all its milk variants - full cream milk will now cost Rs 61 per litre, toned milk Rs 51, and double toned Rs 45. Bulk vended milk (token milk) will now cost Rs 48, up from Rs 46 per litre.

The increase in prices comes in view of a rise in input costs, the companies said.

A Mother Dairy official told news agency PTI that the company has witnessed an increase in input costs in the last five months. The company had last increased its milk prices by Rs 2 per litre in Delhi-NCR (National Capital Region) in March.

"This price hike is being done due to an increase in an overall cost of operation and production of milk. The cattle feeding cost alone has increased to approximately 20 per cent compared to last year. Considering the rise in input costs, our member unions have also increased farmers' prices in the range of 8-9 per cent over the previous year," said Amul in a statement.

With inputs from PTI and ANI