150 Categories Of Mother Dairy Products Cheaper After GST Cut, Says MD

A reduction in GST rates will result in more than 150 categories of products getting cheaper from September 22, the company's Managing Director Manish Bandlish told NDTV.

Passing the full benefit of the rate cut to the general consumer will lead to a reduction of prices of products ranging from Rs 1 to Rs 30, he said. This will include products like ghee, butter, cheese, milkshakes, ice cream, jam, pickles, packaged coconut water, frozen vegetables and frozen ready-to-eat products.

The reduced prices will come into effect at all Mother Dairy outlets and approximately 5,00,000 trade outlets. "We have instructed all outlets that if they have Mother Dairy products in inventory at the old rates, they will be required to affix the new stickers and sell them at the discounted rates from September 22," Mr Bandlish told NDTV.

While ultra high temperature milk in tetra packs will be cheaper by Rs 2 and a 1 kilogram pack of ghee will be priced at Rs 30 less, pouch milk - including cow, buffalo and full cream milk - will be priced the same as these products were always exempted from GST, Mr Bandlish clarified.

The new GST reforms have brought all products under 5 per cent and 18 per cent slabs and eliminated the 12 per cent and 28 per cent GST slabs. With these reforms, all Mother Dairy products like under the exempted or 5 per cent GST categories.

Mr Bandlish said, "The recent GST reduction across a wide range of dairy and processed food products represents a progressive step that will significantly boost consumption and accelerate the adoption of safe, high-quality packaged offerings. As a consumer-centric organisation, we are passing on 100% of the tax benefit to our patrons, effective September 22, 2025, keeping up with the spirit of this reform."

"We are confident this measure will positively impact the entire value chain: farmers will benefit from increased demand for packaged food products, further supported by GST reductions on farm equipment and allied components, while consumers will gain from affordable pricing and greater access to packaged dairy and processed foods," he added.

Below are the prices of Mother Dairy products before and after the GST rate cut: