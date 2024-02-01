Amrit Udyan To Open For Public Tomorrow: All You Need To Know About It

Amrit Udyan is one of the iconic sites for the visitors in Delhi.

The Amrit Udyan (formerly known as the Mughal Garden) will open for public on Friday, February 2. The famed lawn has been built with an intention to create a place where humans can co-exist in harmony with elements of nature. It was designed by Sir Edwin Lutyens, the British architect who planned many structures in New Delhi. He incorporated elements of British architecture in Indian landscaping to create the garden that's spread over a vast expanse of 15 acres. It is influenced by the gardens of Persia (now Iran) and is styled according to the Charbagh structure - the garden space into four parts by walkways and water channels.

When was it renamed?

The name was changed from Mughal Garden to Amrit Udyan on January 28 last year, in line with national celebrations for the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India's Independence.

It will remain open for the public from February 2 to March 31 from 10am to 5pm. Visitors won't be allowed to enter after 4pm. People can enter the garden from gate no 35 of the Rashtrapati Bhavan near the North Avenue road.

An important thing to note is that Amrit Udyan will remain closed on all Mondays for maintenance and on Holi on March 25th, 2024, for a gazetted holiday.

What all are included in Amrit Udyan?

According to Rashtapati Bhavan website, the garden originally included East Lawn, Central Lawn, Long Garden and Circular Garden. During the term of former Presidents Dr APJ Abdul Kalam and Ram Nath Kovind, more gardens were developed, namely, Herbal-I, Herbal-II, Tactile Garden, Bonsai Garden and Arogya Vanam.

It will be opened as part of the Udyan Utsav 2024, which will be inaugurated by President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday. Visitors can witness Tulips, Daffodils, Asiatic Lily, Oriental Lily and many other rare seasonal flowers in full glory when they visit Amrit Udyan.

The key attraction will be the beautiful floral patterns of Tulips and 100+ varieties of roses, said the Rashtrapati Bhavan website.

Other key attractions include a 225-year-old Sheesham (rosewood) tree, more than 300 bonsais, many of which are decades old, and musical fountains.