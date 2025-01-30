Amrit Udyan To Open For Public From February 2: Check Timing, Slots To Visit

The famous Amrit Udyan at Rashtrapati Bhavan (earlier known as the Mughal Gardens) would be open to the public for the spring season from February 2 to March 30, 2025. The President's Secretariat announced on Monday that the gardens were open to visitors six days a week, while Monday was kept reserved for the maintenance process. This beautiful garden is where both nature lovers and tourists spot their favourite place, where they can experience beautiful, colourful flowers in great landscape architecture and a peaceful atmosphere right in the heart of the country's capital.

Here's everything you need to know before visiting Amrit Udyan.

Opening Days & Timings

1. Gardens of Rashtrapati Bhavan will remain open for the public from 2nd February to 30th March 2025.

2. The Gardens will be open to visitors from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM (last entry will be at 5:15 PM).

3. The Gardens will remain closed on Mondays.

4. Gardens will be opened exclusively to special groups of diverse citizens on the following dates:

Mar 26, 2025-for differently abled person

Mar 27, 2025 - for personnel of defence, paramilitary and police forces

Mar 28, 2025 - for women and tribal women's SHGs

Mar 29, 2025 - for senior citizens

B. Entry Fee & Charges

Booking of slots and entry to the Gardens of Rashtrapati Bhavan during Udyan Utsav Is free of cost.

C. Booking Mechanism

1. Entry can be through Online Booking as well as through direct "walk-in"

Online Booking can be done through following means: Visit Rashtrapati Bhavan website (https://visit.rashtrapatibhavan.gov.in/)

Walk-in visitors must get themselves registered at the Registration/Information Centre or Self Service Kiosks before entering places outside Gate no 35.

2. Online bookings can be done on an hourly slot basis.

3. A mobile number is mandatory to make online bookings. Only one booking is permitted from one mobile number.

4. Reservations for a maximum of 30 visitors can be made in a single booking.

D. Entry

1. Entry to the Gardens will be through Gate No 35 of the Rashtrapati Bhavan on North Avenue Road.

2. Visitors with online bookings are requested to carry their digital visitor pass on their mobile phone and minimize the use of paper.

3. Visitors are required to arrive at the entry gate as per the time slot booked by them.

4. Visitors must carry their visitor pass along with a government ID proof.

E. Allowed/ Restricted Items

1. Mobile phones are allowed during the visit to the Gardens.

2. Visitors are allowed to carry wallets, purses, hand-bags, water and milk bottles for babies and umbrellas.

3. Eatables / Paan/ Gutka/ Cigarettes/ Backpacks/ Cameras/ Video Cameras are not allowed inside the Gardens.

4.Carrying arms and ammunition is strictly prohibited.

5. All guidelines, including those related to security, displayed/announced at the Entry

Gate 35 are applicable to all visitors regardless of mode of booking.

According to the official website of the Rashtrapati Bhavan, spread over a vast expanse of 15 acres, Amrit Udyan has often been portrayed, and deservedly so, as the soul of the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Originally, it included East Lawn, Central Lawn, Long Garden, and Circular Garden. During the terms of former Presidents Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam and Shri Ram Nath Kovind, more gardens were developed, namely, Herbal-I, Herbal-II, Tactile Garden, Bonsai Garden, and Arogya Vanam.

This edition of Amrit Udyan will be a landscaping marvel where visitors can witness Coleus, Celosia, Tuberose, and many other rare seasonal flowers in full glory. The key attraction will be the beautiful new setups in Amrit Udyan and many other surprises in store for the visitors.

Further, visitors can spend time in multiple attractions, a specially curated garden for children called Bal Vatika with a story of a 225-year-old Sheesham tree, a treehouse, Nature's classroom, etc. Then there are the Bonsai, Circular Gardens with a diverse variety of flora and fauna. There is also a vibrant food court where visitors can have refreshments and witness ongoing exhibitions.