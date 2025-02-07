Amrit Udyan At Rashtrapati Bhawan Opens Its Doors For Udyan Utsav 2025

Spring is here, and it's finally time for the fresh, colourful blooms to take over the Indian landscapes. President Droupadi Murmu inaugurated Udyan Utsav 2025 at Delhi's Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday, marking the opening of Amrit Udyan (formerly known as Mughal Gardens) to the public. The gardens will remain accessible from February 2 to March 30, 2025, showcasing 15 acres of lush greenery, including herbal plants, rare bonsais, and vibrant flowerbeds in a stunning array of colours and varieties. Here's everything you need to know about Udyan Utsav 2025 before you plan a visit.

Also Read: Valentine's Day 2025: 7 Offbeat Romantic Getaways In India

What's New At Amrit Udyan?

Originally comprising the East Lawn, Central Lawn, Long Garden, and Circular Garden, Amrit Udyan has expanded over the years to include additional sections such as Herbal-I, Herbal-II, Tactile Garden, Bonsai Garden, and Arogya Vanam. This year, the Herbal Garden, Bonsai Garden, Central Lawn, Long Garden, and Circular Garden will remain open for two months, doubling the usual duration.

Visitors can also expect increased capacity per time slot and the convenience of on-the-spot bookings. The gardens will feature 12 varieties of specially cultivated tulips and 140 varieties of roses, alongside rare seasonal blooms like Coleus, Tuberose, and Celosia.

The floral display will be complemented by rows of hyacinth, marigold, dahlias, and other flowers, as well as attractions like floral carpets, musical fountains, and vertical gardens. A standout feature is a 200-year-old sheesham tree, and the dedicated Bonsai Garden showcases decades-old bonsais. Visitors can also scan QR codes placed near trees and plants to learn more about them.

Udyan Utsav 2025. Photo: iStock

Also Read: 7 Reasons Why Varkala Needs To Be On Your Bucket List This Year

Visiting Amrit Udyan: Dates And Timings

Amrit Udyan will be open to the general public from February 2 to March 30, 2025, with special days reserved for specific groups:

March 26: Differently-abled persons

March 27: Defence, paramilitary, and police personnel

March 28: Women and tribal women's Self-Help Groups (SHGs)

March 29: Senior citizens

The gardens will operate from 10 am to 6 pm, with the last entry at 5 pm. Each visitor will have a one-hour slot to explore. However, the gardens will remain closed on the following days:

All Mondays: For maintenance

February 20-21: Visitors' Conference at Rashtrapati Bhavan

March 14: Holi celebrations

How to Book Tickets?

Entry to Amrit Udyan during Udyan Utsav is free, but visitors must book a time slot in advance. Bookings can be made online through the official Rashtrapati Bhavan website (slots open 10 days before the visit date). Or you can buy tickets on-the-spot at visitor registration kiosks.