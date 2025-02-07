Valentine's Day 2025: 7 Offbeat Romantic Getaways In India

Planning a romantic escape? Sure, Goa and Manali are great, but let's be honest — they're packed. If you and your partner crave something different, something quieter (and way more Instagrammable), India has plenty of offbeat spots that set the mood just right. No matter what kind of couple you are-adventurous, artsy, history-loving, or just looking for peace — the country has a secret spot waiting for you. Whether it's a floating cottage in Kerala, a snowy hideout in Kashmir, or a secret island in Karnataka, these destinations will make your trip unforgettable. So, this Valentine's Day, get ready to surprise your better half with a romantic getaway in India that's anything but ordinary.

Here Are 7 Lesser-Known Romantic Destinations In India:

1. Gurez Valley, Jammu & Kashmir

If Switzerland seems too far (or too expensive), Gurez Valley in Kashmir is the next best thing. Picture this: Wooden cottages with snow-capped peaks in the backdrop, a hot cup of kahwa in hand, and just the two of you wrapped in cosy blankets. The valley, hidden away near the Line of Control, is untouched by mass tourism, which means zero crowds and endless tranquillity. Whether you're taking a romantic stroll by the Kishanganga River or simply soaking in the views from a homestay, this place spells romance in every way. Bonus: The stargazing here is unreal!

Mawlynnong. Photo: Instagram/wheelsandtails

2. Mawlynnong, Meghalaya

A village date? Sounds odd, but trust us — Mawlynnong will steal your heart. Known as the 'Cleanest Village in Asia,' this place looks straight out of a fairytale, with flower-lined pathways, bamboo houses, and waterfalls at every turn. Stay in a treehouse, wake up to the sound of chirping birds, and take long walks on living root bridges. The best part? Locals are super warm, and the pace of life is so slow that it forces you to enjoy the little things-like holding hands without distractions.

3. Chettinad, Tamil Nadu

If you and your partner are history buffs, Chettinad is your kind of romantic. This hidden treasure in Tamil Nadu is packed with opulent mansions, intricate tilework, and grand courtyards that make for the perfect old-world romance. Book a stay in one of these restored heritage homes, savour authentic Chettinad cuisine (spicy, flavourful, and absolutely unforgettable), and spend your evenings exploring ancient temples and antique markets. It's vintage charm at its best, minus the tourist rush.

Andretta. Photo: Instagram/andretta.pottery

4. Andretta, Himachal Pradesh

Art-loving duos, this one's for you! Tucked away in the Kangra Valley, Andretta is a tiny artists' village where you can learn pottery, paint in open-air studios, and sip chai while watching the Dhauladhar mountains change colours. The vibe here is super relaxed, making it the perfect hideaway if you just want to slow down and connect. Book a homestay, sign up for a pottery session at the famous Andretta Pottery, and bring back a handmade keepsake as a memory of your trip.

Dholavira. Photo: iStock

5. Dholavira, Gujarat

Fancy a date night in the middle of nowhere? Dholavira, located in the Rann of Kutch, offers just that. This ancient Harappan city, surrounded by endless salt flats, is perfect for couples who love offbeat experiences. Stay in a traditional bhunga (mud hut), take a moonlit walk on the white desert, and watch the sunset turn the sky into a riot of colours. Since the area has zero light pollution, the stargazing here is out of this world — literally.

6. St. Mary's Island, Karnataka

Goa's beaches are fun, but if you want a stretch of sand all to yourself, head to St. Mary's Island near Udupi. This tiny, untouched island has surreal hexagonal rock formations, crystal-clear waters, and zero commercialisation. You can only visit during the day (there are no hotels), so make it a dreamy day trip. Pack a picnic, take a dip in the sea, and toast to love with fresh coconut water while the waves crash around you.

Bhogwe Beach. Photo: iStock

7. Parule And Bhogwe, Maharashtra

For couples who love beaches but hate crowds, Parule and Bhogwe in Maharashtra's Konkan region are pure magic. Think golden sands, sleepy fishing villages, and luxurious eco-stays where you wake up to ocean views. Go on a romantic boat ride through the Karli River, visit hidden waterfalls, and feast on fresh seafood. Since it's still relatively undiscovered, you'll have plenty of quiet moments, just the two of you.