7 Reasons Why Varkala Needs To Be On Your Bucket List This Year

Picture this: A dramatic red cliff towering over a pristine beach, the Arabian Sea stretching endlessly before you, and the salty breeze carrying the scent of fresh seafood and coconut. That's Varkala for you — a little slice of coastal perfection that still feels like a secret. Unlike Goa's bustling beaches or Kovalam's luxury resorts, Varkala offers a vibe that's both relaxed and vibrant. It's a place where barefoot travellers, surfers, and wellness seekers all cross paths, making it one of India's most unique coastal destinations. Whether you're in the mood for laid-back beach days, stunning sunsets, or Ayurvedic wellness, this coastal town in Kerala has got you covered.

Also Read: 9 Tips For Solo Women Travellers In India: Your Guide To Safe, Smart, And Spectacular Adventures

Here Are 7 Reasons Why You Need To Visit Varkala Right Away:

1. Cliffside Views You Won't Forget

Varkala Cliff is the main attraction, and honestly, it deserves all the hype. It's one of the very few places in India where cliffs drop dramatically into the sea, creating an insanely photogenic landscape. The cliffside is lined with cafes, shops, and yoga spots, making it the perfect place to grab a coffee and just soak in the views. Oh, and the sunsets? Unreal. Think cotton candy skies meeting deep blue waters while the whole world seems to pause.

Photo: iStock

2. Beaches That Are More Than Just Pretty

Varkala Beach, also known as Papanasam Beach, isn't just about sunbathing and swimming — it's believed to have spiritual significance. The waters here are said to wash away sins (hence the name 'Papanasam'). Whether you believe in it or not, there's something undeniably special about taking a dip here. For a quieter experience, head to Black Beach, where volcanic sand gives the shore an otherworldly look.

3. The Cafe Scene Is Seriously Underrated

If you're a foodie, Varkala is going to spoil you. From fresh seafood to smoothie bowls, the cafes here have something for every craving. The vibe? Super chill. Think fairy lights, sea views, and the sound of waves as your background music. Some spots even have live music or movie nights, so your evenings are sorted. Don't leave without trying a traditional Kerala-style fish curry — spicy, tangy, and absolutely delicious.

Photo: iStock

Also Read: 7 Most Breathtaking Ancient Temples In India That Will Leave You In Awe

4. Ayurvedic Retreats That'll Fix Your Soul (And Back)

Kerala is known for Ayurveda, and Varkala has some of the best wellness retreats you can find. Whether you need a full-body massage, a detox plan, or just some serious relaxation, there's a place for you. Many of these centres are perched on cliffs with ocean views, making it even more of a vibe.

5. Surf, Swim, Repeat

While Varkala isn't India's biggest surf destination, it's definitely growing. The waves are great for beginners, and you'll find plenty of surf schools offering lessons. If you're more into just floating around, the waters here are usually calm, especially in the early mornings. Either way, the ocean is calling, and you should probably answer.

Photo: iStock

6. A Spiritual Side That Feels Different

Varkala isn't just about the beaches — it has a deep spiritual side too. The 2,000-year-old Janardanaswamy Temple is a must-visit, whether you're religious or just into history. And if you're looking for something truly unique, try visiting one of the yoga and meditation retreats tucked away in the quieter parts of town.

7. It's Still (Relatively) Undiscovered

Unlike some of India's more famous beach destinations, Varkala hasn't been overrun by mass tourism yet. It's got just the right amount of buzz without feeling chaotic, making it a perfect getaway. Whether you're looking for an adventure, a wellness break, or just a beautiful place to do absolutely nothing, Varkala delivers.