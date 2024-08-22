UGC Offers Free Entry To Students And Faculty At Amrit Udyan Till September 15

University Grants Commission (UGC) has released a notification informing students, teachers and other stakeholders about the celebration of National Sports Day and Teachers Day at Rashtrapati Bhavan. As part of the celebration, the authorities have decided to host National Sports Day and Teachers Day at Rashtrapati Bhavan by offering exclusive and free entry to students, teachers and sports personalities on these days.

An official notification on the website reads, "It is informed that the Hon'ble President has decided that August 29, 2024 will be celebrated as National Sports Day and September 5, 2024 as Teachers Day at Rashtrapati Bhavan, with Amrit Udyan being open exclusively for sports persons and teachers on respective days."

Students and faculties will not be charged with any entry fee during this period. Interested candidates can make online booking for the visits on Rashtrapati Bhavan website and follow the 'Amrit Udyan' link in the 'Visit' tab. The online forms are hosted on the official website https://rashtrapatibhavan.gov.in

The UGC has asked the higher education institutions to share this information among the students, faculties and staff to ensure maximum visitation by students and faculties during this period.

Further, HEls are also requested to extend the special invitation to all sports persons/faculties and teachers in Delhi NCR to visit Amrit Udyan on August 29, 2024 and September 5, 2024 respectively. Their entry will be provided with a valid Id card.

The 'Amrit Udyan' at Rashtrapati Bhawan will be open to the public for viewing summer annuals from August 16, 2024 to September 15, 2024, from 10 am to 6 pm, except on Mondays. The upcoming edition will introduce new features such as 'Bal Vatika,' Theme Garden, Nature's Classroom, ' and' Musical Fountain' for visitors to explore.