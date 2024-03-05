Pics: Chief Justice's Day Out At Rashtrapati Bhavan's Amrit Udyan

President Murmu also shared pictures of the CJI's visit in a post X.

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and other Supreme Court judges, along with their families, visited the Amrit Udyan at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

President Droupadi Murmu joined the Supreme Court judges and their families during their visit on Monday and interacted with them.

Chief Justice of India, Dr Justice D.Y. Chandrachud and judges of the Supreme Court, along with their families visited the Amrit Udyan of Rashtrapati Bhavan. President Droupadi Murmu joined them in the visit to the Udyan and interacted with them.@RBVisitpic.twitter.com/6Ei7EKdta5 — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 4, 2024

The President on February 1 inaugurated Udyan Utsav - 2024 at the Amrit Udyan, which is open to the public till March 31.

The Amrit Udyan, earlier known as the Mughal Gardens, is inspired by the historic Mughal gardens and was designed by Sir Edwin Lutyens.

