Amrit Udyan In Rashtrapati Bhavan Opens Soon: Dates, Tickets, Timing

Amrit Udyan will remain open to public between February 2 and March 31. (File)

The Amrit Udyan at Rashtrapati Bhavan will be open for public viewing from February 2 and March 31. Visitors can enjoy the beauty of the Amrit Udyan, previously known as the Mughal Garden, during this period. The garden will open as part of Udyan Utsav-1.

Visiting Days:

The Amrit Udyan will remain open six days a week.

It will stay closed on Mondays for maintenance.

Special Categories and Dates:

Special days have been earmarked for specific categories.

February 22: Differently-abled persons

February 23: Defence, paramilitary, and police force personnel

March 1: Women and tribal women's Self-Help Groups (SHGs)

March 5: Children from orphanages

Visiting Slots:

Six hourly slots from 10 am to 4 pm.

Capacity:

Forenoon Slots (10 am-12 pm):

Weekdays: 7,500 visitors

Weekends: 10,000 visitors

Afternoon Slots (12 pm-4 pm):

Weekdays: 5,000 visitors

Weekends: 7,500 visitors

Booking Information:

To ensure a seamless experience, visitors are encouraged to book their slots in advance. Booking can be done on Rashtrapati Bhavan's official website.

Entry is free, but visitors are still required to get their tickets from the official website at no cost. No visitor will not be allowed inside without a valid ticket.

Visitor Guidelines:

Walk-in visitors must register themselves at facilitation counters and the self-service kiosk near gate no. 12 of Rashtrapati Bhavan.

All visitors are required to enter and exit from gate no 35 of the President's Estate, close to the intersection of North Avenue and Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Food courts will be available for visitors at the exit, ensuring a convenient and enjoyable experience.

A shuttle bus service will be available for visitors, operating from Central Secretariat Metro Station to gate no 35, which will run at intervals of every 30 minutes between 9:30 am-5 pm.

Visitors will travel through various attractions, including the Bonsai Garden, Musical Fountain, Central Lawn, Long Garden, and Circular Garden.

The Amrit Udyan offers a beautiful experience for nature lovers and those seeking tranquillity amid historical grandeur.