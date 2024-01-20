Amrit Udyan In Rashtrapati Bhavan Opens Soon: Dates, Tickets, Timing

The Mughal Garden, renamed as Amrit Udyan, in Rashtrapati Bhavan is a popular tourist spot known for its beautiful flowers and greenery.

Amrit Udyan will remain open to public between February 2 and March 31. (File)

The Amrit Udyan at Rashtrapati Bhavan will be open for public viewing from February 2 and March 31. Visitors can enjoy the beauty of the Amrit Udyan, previously known as the Mughal Garden, during this period. The garden will open as part of Udyan Utsav-1.

Visiting Days:

  • The Amrit Udyan will remain open six days a week.

  • It will stay closed on Mondays for maintenance.

Special Categories and Dates:

Special days have been earmarked for specific categories.

  • February 22: Differently-abled persons

  • February 23: Defence, paramilitary, and police force personnel

  • March 1: Women and tribal women's Self-Help Groups (SHGs)

  • March 5: Children from orphanages

Visiting Slots:

  • Six hourly slots from 10 am to 4 pm.

Capacity:

Forenoon Slots (10 am-12 pm):

  • Weekdays: 7,500 visitors

  • Weekends: 10,000 visitors

Afternoon Slots (12 pm-4 pm):

  • Weekdays: 5,000 visitors

  • Weekends: 7,500 visitors

Booking Information:

  • To ensure a seamless experience, visitors are encouraged to book their slots in advance. Booking can be done on Rashtrapati Bhavan's official website.

  • Entry is free, but visitors are still required to get their tickets from the official website at no cost. No visitor will not be allowed inside without a valid ticket.

Visitor Guidelines:

  • Walk-in visitors must register themselves at facilitation counters and the self-service kiosk near gate no. 12 of Rashtrapati Bhavan.

  • All visitors are required to enter and exit from gate no 35 of the President's Estate, close to the intersection of North Avenue and Rashtrapati Bhavan.

  • Food courts will be available for visitors at the exit, ensuring a convenient and enjoyable experience.

  • A shuttle bus service will be available for visitors, operating from Central Secretariat Metro Station to gate no 35, which will run at intervals of every 30 minutes between 9:30 am-5 pm.

  • Visitors will travel through various attractions, including the Bonsai Garden, Musical Fountain, Central Lawn, Long Garden, and Circular Garden.

The Amrit Udyan offers a beautiful experience for nature lovers and those seeking tranquillity amid historical grandeur.

