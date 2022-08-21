Amit Shah's Mega Rally In Telangana Today

BJP will definitely win in Munugode, a BJP leader said ahead of Amit Shah's visit. (File)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address a public meeting in Telangana's Munugode today ahead of a bypoll in the constituency.

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh said, "We are working hard to ensure safety and security in the state. Amit Shah will address a rally in Munugode ahead of the bypoll. Big leaders will join the party. We will definitely win there."

He said that the people of Telangana want change in the state.

Speaking to ANI, Mr Chugh said, "People are unhappy with the K Chandrashekhar (popularly known as KCR) government. Atrocities and violence are all over the state and people are scared in such an environment. They want change which only BJP will bring."

Earlier, BJP leader K Laxman also spoke about Amit Shah's visit to the state.

Mr Laxman, a Rajya Sabha MP, told ANI that Telangana politics will shift as a result of the Munugode by-election. People are fed up and want Telangana to change, which can only be accomplished by the BJP, he said.

"People used to believe that Congress would be an alternative, but after watching the politics at the federal level, all of the regional parties under the Congress umbrella have united with BJP to oppose Congress," Mr Laxman said.

"However, the people of Telangana are with BJP. With the help of the people of the state, we are sure that we are going to be an alternative and form the government in Telangana," he added.

Meanwhile, the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) on Saturday started its campaign for the Munugode assembly seat bypoll, a day before Amit Shah's visit to the state. Chief Minister KCR also held a public rally in the constituency, during which he slammed the BJP and the central government.

"In the last eight years of the Modi government, no section of the society was benefitted. The Centre wanted electricity meters at farmlands but I said we will not that. If BJP wins the Manugodu assembly constituency, then they will install electricity meters at farms. But I am fighting against them," KCR said.

"BJP is saying they will bring Eknath Shinde here and make our government collapse. They said ED cases will be filed against me. I said do whatever you want. People doing wrong things get panicked of ED," he said.

"What is happening today in the country? The rupee is at a record low in the Modi regime. GST is being imposed on everything. we should all come together and pluck out this BJP from the Centre," said the Chief Minister.