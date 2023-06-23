'No Matter How Many Parties Come...': Amit Shah's Jibe At Opposition Meet

Amit Shah said that a new Kashmir is being built under the leadership of PM Modi.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will form the government in 2024 by securing over 300 seats and becoming the Prime Minister again.

Addressing a public meeting in Jammu, Mr Shah said, "No matter how many parties come for the meeting, they can never unite".

"Today a photo session is underway in Patna. They (the opposition) want to challenge Prime Minister Narendra Modi and NDA. I want to tell them that PM Modi will form his government in the 2024 Lok Sabha Polls with more than 300 seats," Mr Shah, who arrived in Jammu on a two-day visit today said.

A meeting of Opposition leaders hosted by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar began in Patna today with the aim to forge a united Opposition front to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. More than 15 opposition parties attended the meeting held at Nitish Kumar's official residence in Patna.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister was received by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and Union Minister Jitendra Singh at the Jammu airport here.

The Union Minister remembered the contributions of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerji on his death anniversary and recalled that Bengal is a part of India due to the late leader's efforts.

Mr Mukherjee had served as the minister in Jawaharlal Nehru's cabinet.

"Today is 'Balidan Divas' of Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerji, the whole country knows that it is because of him that Bengal is with India today. He opposed Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

He had said that 'Ek desh mein do Vidhan, do Pradhan aur do Nishan nahi chalega'," Mr Shah said.

Appreciating the governance of PM Modi, Mr Shah said that a new Kashmir is being built under the leadership of him.

"In Jammu and Kashmir, every citizen is being given free health insurance of Rs 5 lakh. A new Kashmir is being built under the leadership of PM Modi," he said.

Amit Shah inaugurated and lay the foundation stone for various projects. He laid the foundation stone of the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) in Samba and handed over the Golden Health card to beneficiaries.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)