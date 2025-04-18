Amit Shah Urges Hiding Maoists To Surrender, Join Mainstream

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday asked all underground Maoists to surrender as soon as possible and join the mainstream, saying the government is determined to free the country from the scourge of Maoism before March 31, 2026.

Amit Shah also said that the Cobra commandos and Chhattisgarh Police have arrested 22 notorious Maoists with modern weapons and explosive materials in various operations in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district.

He said that 11 Maoists have also surrendered in Badesetti Panchayat of Sukma due to which this panchayat has become completely Maoist-free.

"I appeal to the hiding Naxalites to lay down their arms as soon as possible and join the mainstream by adopting the surrender policy of the Modi government. We are determined to free the country from the scourge of Naxalism before 31 March 2026," Amit Shah wrote on 'X'.

Addressing the CRPF raising day function at Neemuch in Madhya Pradesh earlier on Thursday, the home minister said that Maoism is now confined to just four districts in India.

"Naxalism has been confined to just four districts in India. The menace will end in the country by March 31, 2026, as stated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The CAPF (Central Armed Police Forces) and the CRPF, especially its CoBRA battalion, are playing a major role in eliminating Naxalism from the country," he said.

The Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) is a specialised unit of the CRPF, known for its proficiency in guerrilla and jungle warfare, particularly in combating the Maoist menace.

Amit Shah said the the CRPF has set up over 400 forward operating bases in Maoist affected areas and violence in these regions has come down by more than 70 per cent because of this and "we are now close to ending it".

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)