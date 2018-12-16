Amit Shah To Visit Telangana, Review BJP's Assembly Poll Performance

Amit Shah will also review BJP's preparedness for the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha polls. (File)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Chief Amit Shah will visit Telangana in the last week of this month and review the party's poor performance in the December 7 assembly polls as well as its preparedness for the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha polls, state BJP president K Laxman said on Saturday.

The BJP contested the polls on its own and won only one Assembly segment (out of the total of 119). Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) won the polls with a thumping majority, winning 88 seats.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also likely to visit the state in January, a party release quoted Mr Laxman as saying.

The contest in the polls turned out to be one between TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu (TDP allied with Congress and other parties for the elections) and TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao, which led to a rise in "Telangana sentiment" among the people, Mr Laxman claimed. "This helped the TRS," he said.