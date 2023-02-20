'Standards Of Congress Leaders Falling Since...': Amit Shah

Amit Shah said the Prime Minister is respected world over. (FILE)

BJP leader and Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday strongly condemned a Congress spokesperson's choice of words for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and said the standard of opposition party's members is falling by the day since Rahul Gandhi became its leader.

"The kind of language the Congress spokesperson has used (for PM) and the sort of reaction it has drawn from people from across the country... you will see Rahul Gandhi that the Congress will not be visible even through telescope after the Lok Sabha polls in 2024. People will respond through the ballot box," Mr Shah told a public meeting here.

Mr Shah neither made reference to he objectionable word nor named the Congress leader, but BJP leaders said it was in relation to Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera's recent remark

Mr Shah said the Prime Minister is respected world over as he has brought happiness to the lives of the country's 80 crore poor and ensured its security and development.

"For such a beloved Prime Minister of ours, the kind of language which has been used is something I strongly condemn.

"It is a matter of concern for me and everyone concerned about the standards of public life that the standard of Congress functionaries is falling by the day since Rahul Gandhi became the party leader," he said.

