Amit Shah Shouldn't Make Irresponsible Statements On Citizen List: Sushmita Dev

Sushmita Dev said there won't be any disturbance or violence in the state after the publication of NRC.

President of the All India Mahila Congress and former MP from Assam Sushmita Dev said here on Wednesday that Union Home Minister Amit Shah should not make "irresponsible statements" on the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The deadline of publication of the NRC is August 31.

Addressing a press conference, Ms Dev said the people of Assam are peace-loving, and there won't be any disturbance or violence in the state after the publication of NRC.

"But I want to tell Amit Shah that he had, in Parliament, said that 40 lakh people who are out of the(draft) NRC are intruders and there is a need to expel them," she said.

"Such kind of statements are irresponsible....they create anxiety among people. Amit Shah should have restraint," she said.

She also said that about 30 to 40 per cent of the 40 lakh people who did not find place in the draft NRC would be included in the final NRC, as it was minor spelling or clerical errors which had led to their exclusion.

