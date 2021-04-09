'All States Being Given Adequate Vaccine Doses': Amit Shah

Amit Shah also spoke about establishing a central university and an AIIMS in North Bengal.

Rubbishing reports regarding COVID vaccine shortages in various states, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said all states are being provided with an adequate number of vaccine doses.

Addressing media persons, Amit Shah said, "The information on vaccine shortage is not right. All states are being provided with an adequate number of vaccine doses."

Hitting out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her remarks on the Central forces, Amit Shah on Friday questioned whether she was pushing people towards anarchy.

"When CAPF is deployed for poll duty, it does not come under the jurisdiction of the Home Ministry. It comes under the Election Commission. The frustration of TMC is very much evident from their action and speeches. I have not seen such a leader or chief minister in my life who give statements to ''gherao CRPF''. Is she pushing the people towards anarchy? I do not understand," he said.

"The way TMC has appealed to minority voters to come together and vote for the TMC indicates that their minority vote bank is also slipping away," added Amit Shah.

"We will build a Central University and an AIIMS in North Bengal. We will work on granting Scheduled Tribe status to the Gorkha community."

He furthers said, "In the three phases, BJP has got unprecedented support from the people of Bengal. As per our estimation, BJP will win between 63 to 68 seats in the three phases."

Amit Shah held a door-to-door campaign for BJP in Kolkata's Bhowanipur today. Bhowanipur has been represented by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. However, Banerjee chose Nandigram to contest the assembly polls this year.

Amit Shah will also hold roadshows in Madhyamgram and Jagatdal on Friday.

The first three phases of the eight-phased West Bengal polls have already taken place. The fourth phase of the elections will be held on Saturday. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.