Amit Shah Praises RTI Act, Says "In Our Democratic Journey, RTI Has Been A Big Milestone"

RTI Act: "I feel that in our democratic journey, RTI is a big milestone. We can provide good administration on the basis of transparency and accountability. RTI has helped a lot in giving a boost to transparency and accountability," Amit Shah said.

All India | | Updated: October 12, 2019 14:25 IST
Amit Shah said RTI Act has achieved its goals and instilled the confidence among the citizens


New Delhi: 

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said today that the RTI Act was a big milestone in country's journey of democracy and has helped bridge the gap between the people and the administration.

Addressing the 14th annual convention of the Central Information Commission (CIC) in Delhi, Mr Shah said the Right to Information Act or RTI Act has also instilled confidence among people.

"I feel that in our democratic journey, RTI is a big milestone. We can provide good administration on the basis of transparency and accountability. RTI has helped a lot in giving a boost to transparency and accountability," Mr Shah said.

He said the Right TO Information or RTI Act has helped to bridge the gap between the people and the administration in the last 14 years. "It has also increased the confidence of people towards administration," he said.

Mr Shah said that RTI Act has achieved its goals and instilled the confidence among the citizens.
 



