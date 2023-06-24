Amit Shah Meets Survivors Of Rajouri Terror Attack In Jammu and Kashmir

Seven persons were killed and 14 injured when terrorists struck Dhangri village in Rajouri on January 1

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday met the survivors of a terrorist attack on a village in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir in January this year and assured them of government support, officials said.

Seven persons were killed and 14 injured when terrorists struck Dhangri village in Rajouri on January 1. While five persons, including two brothers, were killed in firing by terrorists, two children lost their lives when an improvised explosive device (IED) which was left behind by the fleeing terrorists exploded the next morning.

In a tweet, Mr Shah said, "Met Smt. Suraj Sharma and her family, who are the survivors of the Rajouri terror attacks. Their courage and bravery are India's pillars of strength in ending the menace of terrorism. I extended my deepest condolences and assured them of government support." He also shared three photographs of the meeting, which took place at the Raj Bhawan here.

Met Smt. Suraj Sharma and her family, who are the survivors of the Rajouri terror attacks. Their courage and bravery are India's pillars of strength in ending the menace of terrorism. I extended my deepest condolences and assured them of government support. pic.twitter.com/j6ocVvuV6P — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 23, 2023

Suraj Sharma, a widow, lost her two sons - Deepak and Prince - in the attack. She is the lone survivor of the family.

She was accompanied by Sushil and his wife who lost their child, and Pawan Sharma who was injured in the attack, which also claimed the life of his brother.

