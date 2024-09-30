"Disgraceful": Amit Shah On M Kharge's "Will Stay Alive Till..." Remark

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has described as "distasteful and disgraceful" Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's speech in which he said he would stay alive till Prime Minister Narendra Modi is removed from power.

In a post on X, Mr Shah said Mr Kharge's comments show the "hate and fear" the Congress has for Prime Minister Modi.

"Yesterday, the Congress President Shri Mallikarjun Kharge Ji has outperformed himself, his leaders and his party in being absolutely distasteful and disgraceful in his speech.

In a bitter display of spite, he unnecessarily dragged PM Modi into his personal health matters by saying that he would die only after removing PM Modi from power," he said.

In a bitter display of spite, he unnecessarily dragged PM Modi into his personal health matters by saying that he would die only after removing PM Modi from power," he said.

"It just shows how much hate and fear these Congress people have of PM Modi, that they are thinking of him constantly. As for the health of Mr. Kharge Ji, Modi Ji prays, I pray and we all pray that he lives a long, healthy life. May he continue to live for many years and may he live to see the creation of a Viksit Bharat by 2047," the Home Minister added in his post.

जब तक मोदी को नहीं हटाएँगे ...तब तक मैं ज़िंदा रहूँगा,



आपकी बात सुनूँगा... आपके के लिए लड़ूँगा !! pic.twitter.com/M58zGxVNuX — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) September 29, 2024

Mr Kharge fainted while addressing a poll rally at Jasrota in Jammu and Kashmir. The Congress president resumed his speech later. "I am 83 years old. I am not going to die so early. I will stay alive till (Prime Minister) Modi is removed from power. I will listen to you. I will fight for you. I wanted to talk. But due to dizziness, I have sat down. Please pardon me."

In a post on X, Mr Kharge's son and Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge said he is doing well. "Congress President Sri @kharge felt slightly unwell while addressing a public meeting in Jasrota, Jammu & Kashmir. He has been checked upon by his medical team and apart from slightly low blood pressure, he is doing well. Extremely grateful for everyone's concern. His resolve, along with people's good wishes, keeps him going strong," Priyank Kharge posted.

Prime Minister Modi later spoke to Mr Kharge over the phone and inquired about his health.